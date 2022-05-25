Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

VVNT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 477,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

