Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan Purchases 7,500 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,461 shares in the company, valued at $146,723.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

