Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan Purchases 7,500 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,461 shares in the company, valued at $146,723.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
