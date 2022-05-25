Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Vincerx during the third quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

VINC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Vincerx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vincerx will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vincerx Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

