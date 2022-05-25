ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 691,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 1,067,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $519.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

