Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $9.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 283,360,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

