Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

ISRG stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.39. 1,450,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,352. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

