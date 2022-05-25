Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.94. 6,018,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,588. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.