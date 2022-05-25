Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

