Vienna Asset Management LLC Invests $92,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in 2U by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,071. The stock has a market cap of $816.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

