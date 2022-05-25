Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,789 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,655,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $43,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.