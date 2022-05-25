Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 8.1%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.98. 788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

