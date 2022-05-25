Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 8.1%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.98. 788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.