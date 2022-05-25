Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.40

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.