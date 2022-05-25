Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.40

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 1969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.