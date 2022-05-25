Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VRTV traded up $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.96. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

