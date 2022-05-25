Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $63,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

