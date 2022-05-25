Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.18. 5,560,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

