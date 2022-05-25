Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

