Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.