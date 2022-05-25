Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $99,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,987,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. 1,369,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,268. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

