Valor Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $727,001.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $727,001.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,786.33 or 0.99990528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002183 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

