Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Up 11.5%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. 1,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Vallourec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

