Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,944,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

