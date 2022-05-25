UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.50. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 3,633 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $560.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UP Fintech by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

