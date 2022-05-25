UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 305,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.56. 2,656,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,857. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.18.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.