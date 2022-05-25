United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,154,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $220.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

