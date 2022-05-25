United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.64% of United Rentals worth $395,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.76 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.