United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,232 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $15,265,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,773 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $14,985,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in United Airlines by 946.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 334,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,445 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

United Airlines stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

