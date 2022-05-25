UniMex Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1,816.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,940.51 or 0.29715036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00493802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,662.92 or 1.38472563 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,181,872 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

