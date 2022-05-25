UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $10.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

