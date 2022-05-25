Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.86

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 81172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.