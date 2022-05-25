Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 345,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.