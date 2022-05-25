UMA (UMA) Price Hits $3.44 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $228.48 million and approximately $41.99 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00011581 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.02 or 0.99995576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,118,269 coins and its circulating supply is 66,395,617 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

