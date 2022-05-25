Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,930 shares of company stock worth $292,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

