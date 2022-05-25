Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 5.2%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.77. 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 435,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Get Udemy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.