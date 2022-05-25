Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $59,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,857,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

