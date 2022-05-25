U Network (UUU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $348,569.00

U Network (UUU) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $356,509.59 and approximately $348,569.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
