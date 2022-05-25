Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.00

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.71), with a volume of 301891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.71).
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of £72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.10.
Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)
