Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.00

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.71), with a volume of 301891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of £72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.10.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

