Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 77 ($0.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

