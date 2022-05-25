TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $52,560.12 and approximately $18,896.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.57 or 1.00000277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars.

