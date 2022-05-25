Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 28,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

