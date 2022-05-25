Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 1,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 378,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $508.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

