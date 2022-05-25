Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases A$49,897.00 in Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) insider Rebecca O’Dwyer bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$49,897.00 ($35,387.94).
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.