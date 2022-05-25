Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 53,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 67,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

