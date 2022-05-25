Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 1,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $842.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

