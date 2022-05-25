TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $19.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRSWF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 8,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

