Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Shares Down 4.4%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Trainline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

