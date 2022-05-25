Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

FENY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

