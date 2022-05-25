Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,060. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

