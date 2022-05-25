Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,504,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

