Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

BAC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 937,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,500,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

