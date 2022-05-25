Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
NMIH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
