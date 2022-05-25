Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $493,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMIH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. NMI’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

